Workers at El Corral de la Morería in Madrid were overjoyed on Thursday at having been awarded a Michelin star that recognized the work of Spanish chef David García at the head of small restaurant that is part of one of the country's most well-known flamenco music venues.

García was welcomed back at the eatery after picking up the award at a ceremony the previous evening in Lisbon, Portugal, with chants of "Michelin, Michelin here," as flamenco handclapping, dancing and even some song rang out.