Image shows a view of Toledo's El Greco museum which on Jan 15, 2019 unveiled a temporary exhibition featuring a little-known version of the "Agony in the Garden" religious painting by the great Spanish master Domenicos Theotocopoulos (El Greco) that had almost been forgotten for three centuries until its rediscovery in 1914 and after surviving the Spanish civil war. EPA-EFE/Ismael Herrero

A museum dedicated to the painter El Greco inaugurated a temporary exhibition Tuesday featuring a little-known religious painting by the great Spanish master that had almost been forgotten for three centuries until it was rediscovered in 1914.

"Agony in the Garden" by Domenico Theotocopoulos, more commonly known as El Greco, which was originally commissioned to be displayed at the Church of Santa María la Mayor in the southern Spanish town of Andújar, will be exhibited at El Greco Museum in the western city of Toledo until Mar. 3.