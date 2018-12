Venezuelan singer Jose Luis "El Puma" Rodriguez speaks at a press conference shortly after being released from the hospital on April 20, 2018 in Miami, USA. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera/FILE

Venezuelan singer Jose Luis "El Puma" Rodriguez announced his return to music on Monday's one-year anniversary of his double-lung transplant at a Miami hospital.

"Today I mark a year of having been reborn, not in spirit, but in body," the 75-year-old artist wrote in a message to fans.