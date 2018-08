A picture taken with a fisheye lens shows a 1,800 square meters flower carpet on the theme 'Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico' at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 16 August 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A 100-strong team of volunteers were on Thursday installing a colorful floral display in Brussels as part of an event that draws thousands of admirers from Belgium and beyond every two years, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Set out on the Grand Place, this year's "Flower Carpet," an arrangement comprising over 500,000 flowers, was taking place under the theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico."