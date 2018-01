British musician and composer Elton John performs at a press conference announcing his retirement from touring in New York, USA, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

After 50 years onstage around the world and selling more than 300 million albums, Elton John on Wednesday announced his final world tour - a three-year, 300-show road trip starting in September - saying that he wants to spend more time with his children.

The 70-year-old British pianoman and singer called a mysterious press conference at New York's Gotham Hall at which he said that he will not do any more tours.