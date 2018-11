MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2018: Elvis Crespo says he is at the peak of his two-decade-long career with hits like "Azukita" and the release of "Ella me beso," a new number with which he hopes his fans will dance their way into 2019. EPA/EFE/Alicia Civita

Elvis Crespo says he is at the peak of his two-decade-long career with hits like "Azukita" and the release of "Ella me beso," a new number with which he hopes his fans will dance their way into 2019.

However, in an interview with EFE, he acknowledged that the one thing that he appreciates the most "is being able to live in a healthy manner."