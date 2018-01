Elvis Presley enthusiasts sing along during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Kirk Turner performs his set during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Kirk Turner performs his set during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Carl Ryder performs his set during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Lee Alexander poses for photographs during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Antoion Carlos Coimbra from Portugal poses backstage during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Lee Alexander (C) applies the final touches to his outfit during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Aren E poses for photographs during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley enthusiast Richard Tindell poses for photographs during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Mister Paul poses for photographs during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley tribute artist Jason P from the Czech Republic warms up during the European Elvis Championships at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, Britain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Elvis Presley impersonators were convening in the United Kingdom city of Birmingham over the weekend to battle it out to be crowned the King of an annual contest that was drawing to a close Sunday.

The 2018 edition of the European Elvis Championships was expecting to welcome over 80 tribute acts from all over the continent, according to the event organizers.