Spanish revelers battled with flour bombs and eggs on Friday in an old tradition celebrated in the east of the country that takes place on the Spanish equivalent of April Fools' Day.

The seemingly anarchic and iconic yearly tradition of Els Enafarinats — roughly translated as the ones who are covered in flour — which takes place in the eastern town of Ibi in the province of Valencia, saw locals take to the streets in military attire only to wreck their garments by launching eggs and flour at each other amid a cacophony of firecrackers.