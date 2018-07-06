View of the exhibition "That's a God-forsaken place; but it's beautiful, is't it?" by Olaf Nicolai in St. Gallen, Switzerland, July 6,2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

An eerie, barren landscape reminiscent of the moon and dimly illuminated by an alien green light emanating from walls was the sight that opened in front of viewers who wandered over the hills of sand created at a gallery in Switzerland, as seen in images released Friday by epa.

"That's a God-forsaken place; but it's beautiful isn't it?", a phrase said by astronaut Charles Conrad when he first set foot on the moon in 1969, was the title of the exhibition by artist Olaf Nicolai at the St. Gallen museum, which studies the relationships between humans and landscapes.