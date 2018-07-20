A member of the staff at London's Tate Modern looks over an installation by US artist Jenny Holzer on Friday, July 20. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

A member of the staff at London's Tate Modern staff looks over an installation by US artist Jenny Holzer on Friday, July 20. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

The often enigmatic yet always powerful texts of artist Jenny Holzer filled the fourth floor of London's Tate Modern, where the touring Artist Rooms collection is set to show viewers her world of neon lights and impactful messages, as captured in images by an epa-efe photojournalist Friday.

For just over a month starting Monday, Holzer's dizzying words are to invade five rooms in the museum, each dedicated to a period or theme in her works, from her famous "Truisms" to a series created in collaboration with legendary New York graffiti artist Lady Pink.