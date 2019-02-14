(L-R) Producer Liu Xuan, Zhao Yanguozhang, Ai Liya, Du Jiang, Yong Mei, director Wang Xiaoshuai, Wang Jingchun, Qi Xi and Wang Yuan pose during the photocall of 'So Long, My Son' (Di jiu tian chang) during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai poses during the photocall of 'So Long, My Son' (Di jiu tian chang) during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany's prestigious Berlinale film festival on Thursday saw its final line-up of in-competition contenders vying for the coveted Golden Bear award with a Chinese family drama exploring the trauma of the Cultural Revolution that profoundly changed society in the Asian giant over a decade filled with upheaval and violence.

Director Wang Xiaoshuai introduced audiences to his newest film, "Di Jiu Tian Chang" ("So Long, My Son"), which focuses on the pressures exerted by the Cultural Revolution – a frenzied mass movement launched in 1966 by China's then-leader Mao Zedong to purge "revisionist" (rival) elements from all aspects of society and strengthen his grip on power – and its aftermath on a single family and its close-knit circle of friends over 30 years.