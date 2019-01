People listen to the concert '60 Years of Music Tour' by Italian composer Ennio Morricone at Piazza Grande in Locarno, Switzerland, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GABRIELE PUTZU

Italian composer Ennio Morricone poses during the presentation of the book "Ennio, Un maestro. Conversazione" by Ennio Morricone and Giuseppe Tornatore at the Quirino Theatre in Rome, Italy, Nov.2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANGELO CARCONI

People attend the concert of Italian composer Ennio Morricone at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary Oct. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT

Italian composer Ennio Morricone conducts songs from '60 Years in Music' at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Feb. 21, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BERGEN

One of Italy's most renowned musical composers and orchestra directors is, aged 90, set to bring the curtain down on an illustrious career this year with a farewell tour spanning 10 European countries and a final performance in Rome's historical Caracalla Baths.

Former jazz trumpeter Ennio Morricone (Rome,1928) has composed more than 500 film and TV scores, including over 70 award-winners, and 100 classical works.