Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos, California, USA, Aug 20, 2015. Netflix is an American provider of on-demand streaming media to subscribed viewers worldwide. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JOHN G. MABANGLO

File image shows members of the European Parliament taking part in a vote on modifications to EU copyright reforms during a voting session at the EP in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sep 12, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Parliament's plenary session on Tuesday endorsed new regulations guiding the European Union's revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive compelling digital streaming and video-on-demand platforms, such as Netflix, to provide at least 30 percent of European audiovisual production within their catalog.

The revised directive, approved last July by the EP’s culture and education committee, will also be applied to traditional broadcasters.