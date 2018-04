Panamanian singer-songwriter Erika Ender who, along with Puerto Rico's Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, co-authored the smash hit "Despacito," on Wednesday said that she wants to be a spearhead for Latin women to develop their talents in the music industry.

"I've reached unimaginable heights, but women are not on a par with men in the music industry," Ender told EFE in a phone interview ahead of the April 26 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.