Women-made adult films can empower females to liberate themselves and take ownership of their bodies and sexuality without being treated as objects, Swedish filmmaker Erika Lust said on Thursday at Mexico's Guadalajara International Film Festival.

"To be behind the camera is to take power," she said in an interview with EFE on the sidelines of the festival. "It is to portray our sexuality as we want to see it, because we are tired of being victimized and used to satisfy others."