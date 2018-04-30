For Eugenio Derbez, the king of Latino comedy in the United States and who is currently premiering the remake of "Overboard," it's not enough to offer the public laughs and entertainment, he also tries to give his movies a touching message, a lesson, something more.
"Years ago I'd go to see funny movies with my friends, and they'd split their sides laughing in the theater - but afterwards, when I asked how they liked the film, they'd answer: 'It was fine.' But weren't you really laughing out loud? 'Well, yes, it was okay,'" he recalled in an interview with EFE.