Actor Eugenio Derbez (L), and actress Anna Faris, during a scene of the remake of "Overboard," the famous 1987 romantic comedy of a tangled relationship starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn about a lady millionaire who loses her memory and one of her staff convinces her they are husband and wife. EPA-EFE/Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Pantelion Films/Diyah Pera

For Eugenio Derbez, the king of Latino comedy in the United States and who is currently premiering the remake of "Overboard," it's not enough to offer the public laughs and entertainment, he also tries to give his movies a touching message, a lesson, something more.

"Years ago I'd go to see funny movies with my friends, and they'd split their sides laughing in the theater - but afterwards, when I asked how they liked the film, they'd answer: 'It was fine.' But weren't you really laughing out loud? 'Well, yes, it was okay,'" he recalled in an interview with EFE.