Actress Eva Longoria, pregnant with her first child and visibly moved, on Monday received her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in a ceremony where she was accompanied by Ricky Martin, Felicity Huffman and Anna Faris.

"It's just been a surreal journey," she said, tearing up, adding, "I feel like I'm still a little girl from Corpus Christi, Texas, who had a really big dream and big hair. As a woman and as a Latina, I represent a lot of communities and I want to tell all those communities that this isn't my star, this is our star."