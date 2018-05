US actress/cast member Eva Longoria arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere of Overboard at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, USA, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Actresses Eva Longoria (L) and Anna Faris during a scene of the film "Overboard". EPA-EFE/Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Pantelion Films/Diyah Pera

Eva Longoria's work days must last more than 24 hours, which would explain how she has managed to find the time to become an actress, producer, activist and mother-to-be.

Now, having recently performed in the film "Overboard" along with Eugenio Derbez, Longoria told EFE that it is important to value everything that has helped her reach success.