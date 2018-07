Sir Paul McCartney (C) attends the March For Our Lives anti-gun protest in New York, New York, USA, Mar. 24 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Former Beatle Paul McCartney delighted his fans on Thursday by playing for free at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, a world-renowned yet small music venue that witnessed the beginning of Beatlemania.

McCartney, one of the most influential songwriters in recent musical history, revealed early in the day that he would be playing a concert at the club in Mathew Street.