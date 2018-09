A gallery assistant plays with a computerized driving game during the press preview of the exhibition 'Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt' at the V&A Museum in London, Britain, 05 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Women play with the game 'Hit Me' during the press preview of the exhibition 'Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt' at the V&A Museum in London, Britain, 05 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

A gallery assistant passes DIY arcade games during the press preview of the exhibition 'Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt' at the V&A Museum in London, Britain, 05 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

A woman interacts with a display of computer games during the press preview of the exhibition 'Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt' at the V&A Museum in London, Britain, 05 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

London's V&A museum is getting ready to open a new exhibition celebrating the world of videogaming, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Wednesday.

The exhibit, entitled "Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt," offers an insight into the design that goes into making contemporary videogames, the museum said.