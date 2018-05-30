Photograph provided May 30 showing a piece by Brazilian street artist Tomaz Viana - better known as Toz - showcased at his exhibit "Cultura Insonia" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An art exhibit featuring the work of world-renowned Brazilian graffiti artist Tomaz Viana - better known as Toz - opened to the public here on Wednesday.

"Cultura Insonia" (Insomniac Culture) is an effort eight years in the making and celebrates equality, freedom, respect and modern man's link with his ancestors through Toz's artistic explorations of different media, ranging from plain walls - which are traditionally associated with graffiti art - to canvas and mannequins, as well as interactive installations.