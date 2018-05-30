An art exhibit featuring the work of world-renowned Brazilian graffiti artist Tomaz Viana - better known as Toz - opened to the public here on Wednesday.
"Cultura Insonia" (Insomniac Culture) is an effort eight years in the making and celebrates equality, freedom, respect and modern man's link with his ancestors through Toz's artistic explorations of different media, ranging from plain walls - which are traditionally associated with graffiti art - to canvas and mannequins, as well as interactive installations.