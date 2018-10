Photograph showing Omer Pardillo, the curator of "Forever Celia," during an interview with EFE in Miami, United States, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Ignacio Perez

Photograph showing a few of the items on display in an exhibit honoring legendary Cuban singer Celia Cruz in Miami, United States, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Ignacio Perez

An exhibit displaying an array of objects that belonged to late Cuban singer Celia Cruz kicked off Thursday at Miami's American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

"This year will mark the 15th anniversary of Celia's death, and what better city than Miami to commemorate it, even though she never lived here," the curator of "Forever Celia," Omer Pardillo, told EFE.