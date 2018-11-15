An exhibition space in Barcelona on Thursday opened its first exhibition devoted to Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, considered a great of Spain's Golden Age, highlighting seven of his most representative artworks alongside 52 paintings by other renowned artists.
"Velazquez and the Golden Age" at the CaixaForum has been divided into seven different areas: Arts, Knowledge, Still Life, Daily Life, Mythology, the Court, Landscapes and Religion, and according to the curator aimed to propose a comparative and correlative dialogue between Spanish and foreign painters during Spain's Golden Age.