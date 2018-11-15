Image shows Titian's "Venus with an Organist and Cupid," is one of the artworks exhibited at the "Velazquez and the Golden Age" exhibition that opened Nov 15, 2018, in Caixaforum Barcelona, highlighting seven of his most representative artworks alongside 52 paintings by other renowned artists. In Barcelona, Nov 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Image shows Jose Ribera's "Combate de mujeres" (L), "Teodorico rey Godo" (C) and "El socorro de Génova por el marqués de Santa Cruz" (R), are among the artworks exhibited at the "Velazquez and the Golden Age" exhibition that opened Nov 15, 2018 in Caixaforum Barcelona highlighting seven of his most representative artworks alongside 52 paintings by other renowned artists. In Barcelona, Nov 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Image shows the portraits of "Philip IV" (L) and of "Prince Baltasar Carlos, on horseback" (R) by Diego Velázquez, are among the artworks exhibited at the "Velazquez and the Golden Age" exhibition that opened Nov 15, 2018 in Caixaforum Barcelona highlighting seven of his most representative artworks alongside 52 paintings by other renowned artists. In Barcelona, Nov 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

An exhibition space in Barcelona on Thursday opened its first exhibition devoted to Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, considered a great of Spain's Golden Age, highlighting seven of his most representative artworks alongside 52 paintings by other renowned artists.

"Velazquez and the Golden Age" at the CaixaForum has been divided into seven different areas: Arts, Knowledge, Still Life, Daily Life, Mythology, the Court, Landscapes and Religion, and according to the curator aimed to propose a comparative and correlative dialogue between Spanish and foreign painters during Spain's Golden Age.