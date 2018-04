An image provided on April 22, 2018, by the organizers of the "Del trazo al pixel" (From Drawing to Pixels) exhibition at the Spanish Cultural Center in Montevideo, Uruguay, showing one of the works included in the show. EFE-EPA/Del trazo al pixel

The "Del trazo al pixel" (From Drawing to Pixels) exhibition at the Spanish Cultural Center in Montevideo, which opens this week, looks at the history of Spanish film animation.

"I have tried to include movies from each decade in this cycle," exhibition curator Carolina Lopez told EFE.