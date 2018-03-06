An exhibition following cubist master Pablo Picasso throughout what is considered to be his most creative year is set to open at the Tate Modern in London, as seen by an epa photographer on the ground on Tuesday.

The first solo Picasso exhibition at the iconic museum at the heart of the United Kingdom's capital, "The EY Exhibition: Picasso 1932- Love, Fame, Tragedy" is to take show viewers over 100 paintings, sculptures and drawings as well as personal photographs, tracing his so-called "year of wonders."