A man poses as if he was taking a selfie next to a sculpture with a similar posture, displayed in the exhibition 'The invention of the body. Nudes, anatomy, passions' at San Telmo Museum in San Sebastian, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

A sculpture depicting Jesus Christ is on display in the exhibition 'The invention of the body. Nudes, anatomy, passions' at San Telmo Museum in San Sebastian, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

A bust is displayed in the exhibition 'The invention of the body. Nudes, anatomy, passions' at San Telmo Museum in San Sebastian, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

An exhibition in northern Spain that explores the representation of the human body in art previewed Friday ahead of its opening at the weekend.

The San Telmo Museum in the Basque city of San Sebastián in northern Spain explored artistic representations of the human body between the Renaissance (14th-17th centuries) and the Age of Enlightenment (1715-1789) through the exhibition "Invention of the body: nudes, anatomy, passions."