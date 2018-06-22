View of the new expo in Mexico City entitled "Views of the City" on June 22, 2018, that mixes elements of pop art with new technologies and could well symbolize the capital's mix of history and innovation, and invites the teeming megalopolis to seek a better future through new ways of thinking. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

"Miradas a la Ciudad" (Views of the City) is the name of the permanent exposition space opened by the Museum of the City of Mexico with the intention that artists and the public "make it their own as a reflective experience," the director of the expo, Jose Maria Espinasa, told EFE.