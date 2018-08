Photo of famed painter and winner of El Salvador's 2013 National Culture Prize, Fernando Llort, has passed away, the Culture Ministry announced Saturday; according to his country's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, his works captured the cultural identity of the nation. EFE-EPA/Roberto Escobar/File

Famed painter and winner of El Salvador's 2013 National Culture Prize, Fernando Llort, has passed away, the Culture Ministry announced Saturday. He was 69.

"Culture Minister Silvia Elena Regalado, general directors and all other officials of the Culture Ministry mourn the passing of Fernando Llort, National Culture Prize winner of 2013, artist and cultural adviser," the ministry said on its social network accounts.