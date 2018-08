US Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the 56th Presidential Inauguration ceremony for Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 20, 2009 (reissued Aug. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/PAT BENIC/POOL

A handout photo made available by the Las Vegas News Bureau shows US singer Aretha Franklin performing on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jun. 21, 1978 (issued Aug. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau HANDOUT Mandatory Credit HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A file picture dated Sept. 5, 2011 shows US singer Aretha Franklin performing at a Labor Day event outside of the Renaissance center in Detroit, Michigan, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/JEFF KOWALSKY

A handout photo made available by the Las Vegas News Bureau shows US singer Aretha Franklin performing on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jun. 21, 1978 (issued Aug. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau HANDOUT Mandatory Credit HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Fans gather to pay their respects at 406 Lucy Avenue, the birthplace of Aretha Franklin, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE BROWN

Nancy Mayfield signs a board covering the window of 406 Lucy Avenue as fans gather to pay their respects at the birthplace of Aretha Franklin, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE BROWN

Fans gather to pay their respects at 406 Lucy Avenue, the birthplace of Aretha Franklin, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE BROWN

Fans of singer Aretha Franklin, who has died aged 76, on Thursday gathered at her birthplace in Memphis, Tennessee to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.

Franklin died surrounded by family and friends at her home in Detroit due to pancreatic cancer, her publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said in a statement on Thursday.