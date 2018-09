Young Cubans dress up in the costumes of Japanese "anime" characters in Havana on Sept. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Hundreds of Cuban Japanese pop culture fans gathered this weekend in Havana to celebrate the lore of the Asian island country.

The old colonial fortress of San Carlos de la Cabaña is a temporary haven for "otaku" of all ages, some of whom also celebrated an assortment of western franchises, such as "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars."