File photo of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio walking toward the Fearless Girl statue in New York City, United States, March 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Justin Lane

A statue of a defiant ponytailed girl staring down Wall Street's "Charging Bull" will be moved to a new, permanent, location a few blocks away, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, official sources said here Thursday.

The "Fearless Girl" statue, which was funded by a private company, was installed by surprise and without a permit on March 7, 2017, on the eve of International Women's Day.