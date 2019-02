A man cleans one of the sculptures by the Colobian artist Fernando Botero at the Plaza Botero, in Medellin, Colombia, on Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Colombian artist Fernando Botero poses next to one of his paintings at the Marlborough Gallery in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizón

Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero — the creator of an artistic style known as "Boterismo," a nod to the voluminous size of his subjects — returned to Madrid on Friday to launch his first show in 20 years in the Spanish capital.

Botero (Medellín 1932) returns to Madrid with an exhibition of his most recent paintings of exaggeratedly rotund figures of naked women, bullfighters, musicians and taverns at the Marlborough Gallery.