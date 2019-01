Spanish chef Ferran Adria reacts during the opening of the XVII Madrid Fusion International Gastronomy Summit at the IFEMA Congress and Events Center in Madrid, Spain, Jan 28 2019. The Madrid Fusion will be held under the motto 'Redeveloping Cooking: Changing the Rules' from 28 to 30 January. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Villar

Chef Kristian Baumann of Restaurant 108 in Copenhagen gives a master class on the opening of the XVII Madrid Fusion International Gastronomy Summit at the IFEMA Congress and Events Center in Madrid, Spain, Jan 28, 2019. The Madrid Fusion will be held under the motto 'Redeveloping Cooking: Changing the Rules' from 28 to 30 January. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Villar

Spanish chef Ferran Adria speaks during the opening of the XVII Madrid Fusion International Gastronomy Summit at the IFEMA Congress and Events Center in Madrid, Spain, Jan 28, 2019. The Madrid Fusion will be held under the motto 'Redeveloping Cooking: Changing the Rules' from 28 to 30 January. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Villar

Spanish chef Ferran Adria (C) and Madrid's Mayoress, Manuela Carmena (front L) pose for a family photo during the opening of the XVII Madrid Fusion International Gastronomy Summit at the IFEMA Congress and Events Center in Madrid, Spain, Jan 28, 2019. The Madrid Fusion will be held under the motto 'Redeveloping Cooking: Changing the Rules' from Jan 28-30. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Villar

Eight years after renowned Spanish chef Ferran Adria announced at Madrid Fusion that he was to close his famed three Michelin star restaurant El Bulli, he made a return visit to reveal he was reopening his establishment, this time transformed into elBulli1846 Food Lab.

The announcement of Adria's comeback at Madrid Fusion, a venue he has often attended to great acclaim, was much-anticipated and welcome as the closure of elBulli on the Mediterranean coast at Cala Montjoi had caused consternation.