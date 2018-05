Polish-French director Roman Polanski (C) speaks with members of the media on the Green Carpet before the screening of the film "Based on a True Story - D'apres une histoire vraie" during the 13th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in Zurich, Switzerland, Sep. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

US entertainer Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, June 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, announced Thursday the expulsion of comedian Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski for failing to meet the institution's standards of conduct.

Cosby was convicted last week of three counts of indecent aggravated assault in connection with a 2004 incident, while Polanski remains a fugitive from US justice on rape charges dating from 1977.