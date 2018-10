Australian director Peter Weir poses for photographers during a press conference before receiving the event's Honorary Award at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, in Sitges, Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Susanna Saez

Peter Weir, writer and director of "The Truman Show," on Thursday criticized the hyper-connected world we live in today and told a press conference at Spain's Sitges Film Festival that in order to be creative one has to get bored.

The Australian film director known for his other works such as "Dead Poets Society", "Witness" and "Master and Commander," took questions from the press at the Catalan film festival.