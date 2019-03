A handout still from the "Leonardo Cinquecento," a documentary about Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci (1452 - 1519), which juxtaposes his sketches of inventions with modern innovations, launched in Rome, Italy on March 7, 2019. EFE/Magnitudo Films-Chili

A handout still from the "Leonardo Cinquecento," a documentary about Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci (1452 - 1519), which juxtaposes his sketches of inventions with modern innovations, launched in Rome, Italy on March 7, 2019. EFE/Magnitudo Films-Chili

A documentary film that juxtaposes Leonardo Da Vinci's sketches of inventions with modern day feats launched in Italy on Thursday, 500 years after his death.

"Leonardo Cinquecento" follows a simple format and compares the codex in which the Renaissance genius recorded his projects with examples of contemporary inventions that echo elements of the Italian's designs.