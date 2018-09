British artist and film-maker Steve McQueen poses for a portrait at Tate Britain in London, Britain, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British film-maker Steve McQueen on Tuesday announced the launch of a new photography project to create an exhibition featuring class portraits of thousands of schoolchildren in the United Kingdom capital London.

The project, entitled "Steve McQueen: Year 3" foresees photographers taking class portraits of pupils in Year 3, aged between seven and nine years old, for a show at Tate Britain.