Photograph showing Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal (l) with filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios (c) and actor Leonardo Ortizgriz (r) during a press conference presenting the film "Museum" in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal said that shooting the film "Museum" gave him an "unrepeatable" chance to interact with an assortment of historically charged archaeological pieces.

"Something was happening, I don't know," Garcia Bernal told a press conference. "Beyond the insight and spiritual journey we could have embarked in, I think we got a certain superpower. Maybe useless, but good nevertheless."