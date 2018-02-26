US actor/writer Kevin Smith speaks during US comic book artist Stan Lee's handprints and footprints in cement ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, USA Jul. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

US filmmaker Kevin Smith, known for movies such as "Clerks" and "Chasing Amy," said Monday via Twitter that he was recovering from a "massive heart attack."

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 47-year-old Smith lying in a hospital bed.