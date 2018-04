(FILE) Japanese animation director Isao Takahata poses for a photo with the Leopard of Honour award that he received during the 62nd Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2009 (reissued Apr. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) Japanese director Isao Takahata arrives for the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Feb. 2, 2015 (reissued Apr. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/MICHAEL NELSON

(FILE) Japanese animation director Isao Takahata poses for a photo during the 62nd Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2009 (reissued Apr. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The acclaimed Japanese animated film director Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has died at the age of 82, the company confirmed to EFE Friday.

An Oscar nominee for the latest film he directed, "Kaguya-hime no Monogatari" ("The Tale of the Princess Kaguya," 2014), Takahata died Thursday of lung cancer in a hospital in Tokyo, according to Studio Ghibli's spokesperson.