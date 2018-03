Photo provided on March 13, 2018 showing actress Antonia Zegers, during an interview with EFE in Santiago, Chile, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photo provided on March 13, 2018 showing director Marcela Said during an interview with EFE in Santiago, Chile, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photo provided on March 13, 2018 showing director Marcela Said (R) and actress Antonia Zegers, during an interview with EFE in Santiago, Chile, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

The collaboration between director Marcela Said and actress Antonia Zegers led to the birth of Mariana, the main character in "Los Perros" (The Dogs), a film depicting Chilean society's complicity in the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

"When I began to write the film, I had thought about doing something political, but then I realized I had created a story about patriarchy, about chauvinism, about the world Antonia and I grew up in," Said told EFE during a joint interview with Zegers.