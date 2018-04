In principle, cinema should "reflect the reality of life," a feat at which Ibero-American films excel "in a very precise and committed way," Spanish actress Emma Suarez said in an interview with EFE.

"I like movies that make you question the world we live in, the kind that leave you with a takeaway," the Platino Prize nominee in the best-actress category for her role in "Las hijas de Abril" (Abril's Daughters), said Saturday.