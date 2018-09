A view of street art creations displayed as part of the exhibition 'Strokar Inside' at a former supermarket in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA/EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A Belgium-based non-profit on Friday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind interdisciplinary arts space designed to exclusively house street art.

Named "Supermarket Version 4.0," the venue is a former supermarket that was transformed by the non-profit Strokar into a hub and exhibition space for urban art, which in the last decade has become a defining player in the contemporary arts scene and market.