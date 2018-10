The Spanish singer Diego El Cigala performs during a concert as part of his tour, '15 years of Lagrimas', at the House of Music in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOSE JACOME

Flamenco legend El Cigala goes on tour, working on new music

Renowned Spanish flamenco artist, El Cigala, is on tour to celebrate 15 years since the release of his groundbreaking album "Lagrimas Negras," a collaboration with late Cuban jazz pianist Bebo, an EFE correspondent reported Thursday.

El Cigala is in Ecuador on the Latin American leg of his anniversary tour where he spoke to EFE about performing and his upcoming projects.