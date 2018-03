Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi performs during the BMI Latin Awards gala on March 20, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Residente (L) and Luis Fonsi pose during the 25th edition of the BMI Latin Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Puerto Rican pop star Luis Fonsi kisses his wife, Agueda López (left), after receiving the BMI President's Award in honor of his contributions to Latin and pop music over two decades at a gala on March 20, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi (C) receives the BMI President's Award at the BMI Latin Awards gala held on March 20, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Fonsi wins career honor, best song prize for "Despacito" at BMI Latin Awards

Puerto Rican pop superstar Luis Fonsi received a career achievement honor and also won the Contemporary Latin Song of the Year 2017 prize for "Despacito" at the 25th annual BMI Latin Awards gala.

Also during Tuesday night's ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the co-founder of alternative rap group Calle 13, Puerto Rico's Residente, received the inaugural BMI Champion Award for his outstanding artistry and philanthropic efforts.