"Lessons of Power" on display before a book-signing session at the Galignani bookstore in Paris, France, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Francois Hollande smiles as he signs copies of his new book at the Galignani bookstore in Paris, France, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Long lines continued to stretch Wednesday from French bookstores as former president Francois Hollande signed copies of his latest book, which has seen an unexpected surge of success despite his low levels of popularity when he left office.

At the door of La Mascotte, an art deco brasserie located in Paris' iconic Montmartre neighborhood, several dozen fans waited eagerly for Hollande, whose book "Les leçons du pouvoir" ("Lessons of power") hit shelves in France on Apr. 11.