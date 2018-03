View of a wing of the former Miguelete Prison which housed inmates from 1888 until 1986 and that will be transformed into the Contemporary Art Space (EAC), in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Contemporary Art Space (EAC) director Fernando Sicco, during an interview with EFE at the former Miguelete Prison, which housed inmates from 1888 until 1986 and has been transformed into the EAC in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Colorful works of art and items telling Uruguay's natural history share the walls and halls in a wing of the former Miguelete Prison, which housed inmates from 1888 until 1986 and has been transformed into the Contemporary Art Space (EAC).

Eight years ago, one of the cellblocks in the starfish-shaped facility got a second life as the EAC, a space for the exhibition of avant-garde creations by Uruguayan and foreign artists.