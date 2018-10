Vistors are seen playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at the Sony PlayStation exhibition booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Sony Corp. said its videogame business would power another profit record in the current business year, extending the sharp turnaround by the Japanese electronics and entertainment company, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Sony said it expected operating profit to rise 18 percent to Yen870 billion ($7.7 billion) in the year ending March 2019, significantly exceeding analysts' forecasts and the company's own earlier expectations.