The glass pyramid in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Dec. 9, 2011. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The Louvre Museum is to start offering free evening visits on a monthly basis as of next year, a spokesperson for the prestigious art museum said Thursday.

The popular art museum in the heart of the French capital would offer visits on the first Saturday of every month from 6-9.45 pm starting Jan. 5 in a bid to "democratize" the art gallery, the source added.