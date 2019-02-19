London's Tate Modern Gallery has been transformed into a Franz West playground populated with his playful candy-colored sculptures as part of a major retrospective dedicated to the late Austrian visual artist which previewed on Tuesday.

West (1947-2012), one of the most relevant artists of the second half of the 20th century, is the focus of Tate Modern's latest exhibition, which features over 200 artworks curated chronologically across 10 spaces, giving viewers a unique opportunity to delve into the artist's creative process.